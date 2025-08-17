Your Aug. 17 Dog Walking Forecast

Humidity is sticking around today. This will bring more potential for showers and thunder as a cold front moves through.

Not going to be a total washout by any means, but it could delay your walk with your four-legged friend.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler, but still around average this afternoon, as highs will top off in the low to mid 80s.

So you'll want to keep the water handy for you and your dog as you're out today.

