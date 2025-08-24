Your August 24 dog walking forecast

Say hello to two cute pups — Quinn and Azteca! This double dose of cuteness is courtesy of Bonne Vanek.

For your walk today, there will be plenty of dry time, except along the lakefront. Highs will be in the 70s, so not as warm as yesterday's 80s. Showers return after sunset, earlier west, so be indoors by 9 or 10 p.m. along the lake. It will remain dry inland.

We'll bring back the rain and cooler temps, the coldest in three months, early next week.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

