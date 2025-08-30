Your August 30 dog walking forecast

It is a bright but cold start to the holiday weekend. Starting things off with a warm picture of Smite, thank you Linda Bennett for sharing!

It is dry and it will stay dry all day. You can ditch the jackets and opt for the sweaters if walking your dog anytime after about 11 A.M..

Highs will stay just shy of 70 degrees for most, but it will get warmer later this holiday weekend.

