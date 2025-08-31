Your August 31 dog walking forecast

Say hello to Meadow! Thank you Bill Sedlak for sharing. Meadow is a rescue dog and is so cute.

It is another chilly start weather-wise Sunday morning, but the sun is out, and it will get warmer — fast.

Jackets and sweaters will be needed through about 10 a.m. and again once the sun goes down this evening. Otherwise, highs will be several degrees warmer than Saturday.

Highs will be in the mid 70s, and it will get warmer later on Labor Day, with 80 degrees possible for some.

