Your September 6 Dog Walking Forecast

Today's dog walking forecast features Rosie, an 11-year-old havapoo. Thank you to Beth Uzzo for sending this cute dog photo to us!

There have been a few showers on and off throughout the morning, which will diminish through the morning and into the early afternoon. The sidewalks and grass will slowly dry out as the rain ends, and some sun will help dry things out. It will stay cool in the 60s, so fairly nice dog walking conditions later this afternoon and evening.

It will be even cooler tomorrow with lots of sun inland, but a chance for lake effect showers in the same areas that typically see lake effect snow.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter