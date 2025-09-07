Your September 7 Dog Walking Forecast

Today's dog walking forecast features Sage. Thank you to Martha Cone for sending this cute dog photo to us!

Muddy paws possible! Rain gear will be needed in some locations for the morning walk, as some lake effect rain showers are possible in the 'snow belt'. Will also need the fall jacket, as temperatures will only be in the 40s for most of the first half of the morning. Temperatures will gradually warm into the lower 60s by the early afternoon.

Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, as highs only warm into the mid-60s across the region. So for that afternoon or evening walk, might still need a jacket might still be necessary, but not the rain gear.

