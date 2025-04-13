Feeling Like Spring!

CLEVELAND — Average highs this time of year are in the upper 50s. 50s return will finally return on Sunday, and 60s likely return Monday! Hello Spring!

Expect to keep the coat handy for morning church services, but temperatures will rebound into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Sunday afternoon.

We will see a few thundershowers during the second half of the evening hours. More scattered rain and storms will move in Monday. More warmth on Monday will fuel the potential for storms during the afternoon and evening. We will be watching for anything strong or severe on Monday in our southern counties south of US Route 30.

Following those storms, temperatures will drop AGAIN by Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs only in the 40s.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Rebounding nicely. A few evening t-showers possible. | High: 59º

Monday: Warmer but scattered storms are expected. Storms could be strong. Windy. | High: 67º

Tuesday: Temperatures drop. A few lingering and lighter showers.| High: 48º (AM)

Wednesday: Isolated shower. Partly sunny.. Still chilly.| High: 48º

Thursday: Partly sunny. Mild temps return.| High: 56º

Friday: Few T'showers. Warmer.| High: 68º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter