Flood Watches in effect unti Sunday

CLEVELAND — A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for most of Northern Ohio beginning 8 p.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Sunday. Several rounds of rain through Sunday could dump between 2 and 5 inches across Northern Ohio.

The rain will come at us in waves. I'm tracking a thin line of rain late morning but most of today should be dry. Plan on a few showers for the evening commute but our flood threat should stay relatively localized. Things change overnight.

Heavier rain spreading northeast into NE Ohio will likely lead to more flooding. Some areas over the next several days will get over 5" of rain.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Drying early with more rain late. | High: 65°

Friday: Cloudy & cooler with scattered rain. | High: 48°

Saturday: Elevated flood threat with heavier rain likely. | High: 56°

Sunday: Scattered showers with steady (or dropping) temps. | High: 44º

Monday: Showers possible. May mix with snow. | High: 40º

Tuesday: Scattered lake effect snow. Windy & cold! | High: 35º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter