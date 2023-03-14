FORECAST: Breezy & bitter cold fueling lake effect snow

CLEVELAND — Brutal cold today... Temps stuck in the 20s today with wind chills in the teens. It's all about the wind today. That wind is also fueling lake effect snow. Plan on snow squalls through the morning and into the afternoon before tapering off. That taper comes from relaxing winds later afternoon toward the PM Drive.

Plan on a clearing, calming and COOLING night with temps sipping into the lower 20s and even teens by early Wednesday. That's the bottom... The climb starts tomorrow.

We're looking MUCH more seasonable Wednesday with mid-40s for afternoon highs and 50s both Thursday and Friday. Don't relax too much though, 30s return this weekend!

St. Patrick's Day is looking warm but it's also looking wet. Plan on scattered rain showers through the day.

What To Expect:

Lake effect snow Tuesday

1-3" where squalls persist (mainly east)

Seasonable Wednesday

Much warmer Thursday

Much wetter St. Patrick's Day



Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Cold & breezy with lake effect snow showers.| High: 29º

Wednesday: Sunshine returns.| High: 44º

Thursday: More clouds. Warmer.| High: 56º

St. Patrick's Day: Wet & windy.| High: 53º

Saturday: Snow showers possible. Colder.| High: 34º

