FORECAST: Breezy, Cold & Lake Effect Snow Showers.

CLEVELAND — Lake Effect Snow showers will continue on Sunday. Most areas will see under an inch of accumulation. Some areas in the Snow Belt, however, could see 1 to 2 inches; where bands persist through the end of this afternoon. That will bring totals in areas of the snow belt up to 2 to 4" from last night into today. Areas along the lake shore will see limited accumulation, and even more rain due to the warmth of Lake Erie.

The cold will continue into the new work week, with highs around 40 through the day on Wednesday. We will see drier conditions, briefly, on Monday. More wintry mixes will be moving through the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Colder air will filter in for the end of the work weekend into the start of next weekend. Some lake effect rain/snow showers will return on Thursday. Highs will fall into the mid to upper 30s by Friday and Saturday, along with lows in the low to mid 20s! Brrr!

Stay warm everyone!

What To Expect:

Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

Winter Coats Needed Sunday and Beyond

Lake effect snow flakes Sunday

Snow accumulations; highest in snow belt



Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Lake effect rain/snow. Minor accumulation for most.| High: 38º

Monday: Briefly dry. Below average.| High: 41º

Tuesday: Wintry mix. Cloudy.| High: 40º

Wednesday: Wintry mix. Chilly.| High: 42º

Thursday: Lake effect rain/snow. Cold| High: 38º

Friday: Lake effect snow showers. Cold.| High: 38º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Colder| High: 34º

