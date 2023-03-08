FORECAST: Breezy north winds coming out of Canada keeping us chilly

CLEVELAND — More sunshine is on the weather menu for Wednesday & Thursday. Temperatures will once again average below normal in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
A Winter Storm will take aim at Ohio for Friday. Latest computer guidance suggests the main precipitation type will be snow for many of us with perhaps enough to shovel by late Friday night and early Saturday. Details are still to be determined. But, for a change, Winter will visit us as early as Friday!
What To Expect:
- Staying cold
- Staying dry
- Mach feeling like Jan/Feb
- Rain/Snow Friday/Saturday
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: Chill sets in.| High: 38º
Thursday: Below average.| High: 39º
Friday: Rain and Snow showers. Chilly. Accumulations likely.| High: 35º
Saturday: AM Snow showers possible.| High: 33º
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly.| High: 38º
