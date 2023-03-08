FORECAST: Breezy north winds coming out of Canada keeping us chilly

CLEVELAND — More sunshine is on the weather menu for Wednesday & Thursday. Temperatures will once again average below normal in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

A Winter Storm will take aim at Ohio for Friday. Latest computer guidance suggests the main precipitation type will be snow for many of us with perhaps enough to shovel by late Friday night and early Saturday. Details are still to be determined. But, for a change, Winter will visit us as early as Friday!

Stay connected with the News 5 Weather Team!

What To Expect:

Staying cold

Staying dry

Mach feeling like Jan/Feb

Rain/Snow Friday/Saturday



Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Chill sets in.| High: 38º

Thursday: Below average.| High: 39º

Friday: Rain and Snow showers. Chilly. Accumulations likely.| High: 35º

Saturday: AM Snow showers possible.| High: 33º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly.| High: 38º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: