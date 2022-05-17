FORECAST: Bright sunshine and comfortable temps

CLEVELAND —
Temperatures Tuesday will be MUCH cooler with highs in the lower 60s. But, at least we'll see sunshine all day.
Plan on 60-degrees weather through midweek with upper 70s Thursday and near 90º by Friday!
It's a short lived rebound though... another cold front, more storms and cooler (more seasonable) air settles in for the weekend.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Cooler 60s for Tuesday & Wednesday
- Much wetter Wednesday
- A warm front arrives for Thursday
- Thursday's highs near 77 with a few showers
- Big heat coming back late week with highs near 90
DETAILED FORECAST:
Tuesday: Coolest day of the week. Dry.| High: 65º
Wednesday: Scattered PM Showers. | High: 66º
Thursday: Few PM Showers. | High: 77º
Friday: Sizzling with temps soaring. Isolated PM storms. Windy.| High: 88º
Saturday: Scattered thundershowers. | High: 79º
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few t-showers. Cooler. | High: 62º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter