FORECAST: Bright sunshine and comfortable temps

Temperatures Tuesday will be MUCH cooler with highs in the lower 60s. But, at least we'll see sunshine all day.

Plan on 60-degrees weather through midweek with upper 70s Thursday and near 90º by Friday!

It's a short lived rebound though... another cold front, more storms and cooler (more seasonable) air settles in for the weekend.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Cooler 60s for Tuesday & Wednesday

Much wetter Wednesday

A warm front arrives for Thursday

Thursday's highs near 77 with a few showers

Big heat coming back late week with highs near 90

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tuesday: Coolest day of the week. Dry.| High: 65º

Wednesday: Scattered PM Showers. | High: 66º

Thursday: Few PM Showers. | High: 77º

Friday: Sizzling with temps soaring. Isolated PM storms. Windy.| High: 88º

Saturday: Scattered thundershowers. | High: 79º

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few t-showers. Cooler. | High: 62º

