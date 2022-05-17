Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Bright sunshine and comfortable temps

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 5:45 AM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 05:45:58-04

CLEVELAND —
Temperatures Tuesday will be MUCH cooler with highs in the lower 60s. But, at least we'll see sunshine all day.

Plan on 60-degrees weather through midweek with upper 70s Thursday and near 90º by Friday!

It's a short lived rebound though... another cold front, more storms and cooler (more seasonable) air settles in for the weekend.

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Cooler 60s for Tuesday & Wednesday
  • Much wetter Wednesday
  • A warm front arrives for Thursday
  • Thursday's highs near 77 with a few showers
  • Big heat coming back late week with highs near 90

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tuesday: Coolest day of the week. Dry.| High: 65º

Wednesday: Scattered PM Showers. | High: 66º

Thursday: Few PM Showers. | High: 77º

Friday: Sizzling with temps soaring. Isolated PM storms. Windy.| High: 88º

Saturday: Scattered thundershowers. | High: 79º

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few t-showers. Cooler. | High: 62º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018