FORECAST: Cloudy & cool today before damaging wind & rain returns

CLEVELAND — Rain should slide south for most of Friday along with the cold front. So we should enjoy a several dry, chilly hours during the day. Highs Friday near 40. But the front slides back north Friday evening bringing back the threat for heavy rainfall for all Friday night through at least Saturday morning. When all is said and done, many communities will pick up around 1 to 3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts by early Sunday. Flooding is a possibility. Watch for ponding of water on roads and small streams and rivers over their banks.

We'll bounce back up into the lower 50s for the weekend highs with rain likely on Saturday and look to be much drier by Sunday morning.

What To Expect:



Cloudy but dry today

Staying chilled

HEAVY rain and thunder Saturday morning

Gusts over 50mph Saturday

Drying out on Sunday



Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Drying out today but staying cloudy & cool.| High: 40º

Saturday: More rain, possible flooding. Warmer morning temps.| High: 62º (AM)

Sunday: Drying out. Lots of sun. Near norm temps. | High: 49º

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly. | High: 44º

Tuesday: Still cloudy. Chilly. | High: 44º

Wednesday: AM sun. PM Clouds. | High: 47º

