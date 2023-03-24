Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Cloudy & cool today before damaging wind & rain returns

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
slot0.jpg
Posted at 6:06 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 06:07:36-04

CLEVELAND — Rain should slide south for most of Friday along with the cold front. So we should enjoy a several dry, chilly hours during the day. Highs Friday near 40. But the front slides back north Friday evening bringing back the threat for heavy rainfall for all Friday night through at least Saturday morning. When all is said and done, many communities will pick up around 1 to 3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts by early Sunday. Flooding is a possibility. Watch for ponding of water on roads and small streams and rivers over their banks.

We'll bounce back up into the lower 50s for the weekend highs with rain likely on Saturday and look to be much drier by Sunday morning.

Stay connected with the News 5 Weather Team!

What To Expect:

  • Cloudy but dry today
  • Staying chilled
  • HEAVY rain and thunder Saturday morning
  • Gusts over 50mph Saturday
  • Drying out on Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Drying out today but staying cloudy & cool.| High: 40º

Saturday: More rain, possible flooding. Warmer morning temps.| High: 62º (AM)

Sunday: Drying out. Lots of sun. Near norm temps. | High: 49º

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly. | High: 44º

Tuesday: Still cloudy. Chilly. | High: 44º

Wednesday: AM sun. PM Clouds. | High: 47º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018