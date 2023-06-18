FORECAST: Fantastic Father's Day

CLEVELAND — Get ready for a fantastic Father's Day! We are staying dry once again on Sunday and warmer conditions will return to NE Ohio. Temperatures will warm to around 80 for Father's Day. It will likely be slightly cooler along the lake shore - figure the mid to upper 70s.

Summer officially begins next week and it is going to feel like it! Temperatures will be in the 80s for the coming week. Juneteenth will start off dry, but cannot rule out a few showers in our southern most communities Monday evening. The best chances for rain look to be on Tuesday and potentially next weekend. We are still in drought across most of NE Ohio - so any rain is welcomed!

What To Expect:

Slowly warming for Fathers Day

Warmer work week

On and off rain/storm chances

Daily Breakdown:

Father's Day: Staying dry & warming up. | High: 80º

Juneteenth: Showers to south, warm. | High: 81º

Tuesday: Isolated T-showers possible.| High: 82º

Summer starts: Slim shot for storms. Touch warmer.| High: 83º

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Warm and muggy.| High: 85º

Friday: Few T-showers possible.| High: 83º

