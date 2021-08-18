FORECAST: Flooding possible from the remnants of Fred

CLEVELAND — We are into another active weather week with more showers and storms producing some heavy rain and possibly a few flooding issues.

We'll be focusing on the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred for Wednesday. Plan on some tropical rain showers...mainly during the morning hours. Right now, it looks like the heaviest rains from Fred will stay east into Pennsylvania. But, a few spots from Youngstown to New Philadelphia and Canton could experience some localized flooding.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Heavy rain + slow movers = increased flood threat

Tropical rain from Fred ending this afternoon

Showers possible Thursday

Few showers linger Friday

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: Remnants of Fred bringing rain, best shot east. | High: 77º

Thursday: Cloudy with a shot at rain. | High: 82º

Friday: Few rain showers. | High: 83º

Saturday: More sunshine and humidity. | High: 85º

