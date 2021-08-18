Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Flooding possible from the remnants of Fred

items.[0].videoTitle
Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 6:37 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 06:37:56-04

CLEVELAND — We are into another active weather week with more showers and storms producing some heavy rain and possibly a few flooding issues.
We'll be focusing on the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred for Wednesday. Plan on some tropical rain showers...mainly during the morning hours. Right now, it looks like the heaviest rains from Fred will stay east into Pennsylvania. But, a few spots from Youngstown to New Philadelphia and Canton could experience some localized flooding.
Stick with the Power of 5 Weather Team and stay up to date with the latest weather.

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Heavy rain + slow movers = increased flood threat
  • Tropical rain from Fred ending this afternoon
  • Showers possible Thursday
  • Few showers linger Friday

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: Remnants of Fred bringing rain, best shot east. | High: 77º

Thursday: Cloudy with a shot at rain. | High: 82º

Friday: Few rain showers. | High: 83º

Saturday: More sunshine and humidity. | High: 85º

Download the News 5 app:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018