FORECAST: Flooding rain and damaging wind possible as we head into the weekend

CLEVELAND — IMPACTS:

Today -> Wet & windy but not damaging. Inconvenient impacts to everyday activities.

Tonight -> Strong storms with a slim shot at damage. Warnings possible overnight and will be monitored.

Tomorrow -> Rain returning but wind is the big story. Gusts over 50mph COULD drop trees and cause power outages. Last weeks 70mph gusts were BIG... These aren't looking quite as bad at this time. Check back as we get more info though!

Stay connected with the News 5 Weather Team!

What To Expect:

PRECIP:



Showers starting during GMC and ending around 4pm. Heaviest after noon.

Few t-storms between 8p-12a

Strong storms 12a-4a

Limited Rain 4a-10a

Scat'd showers 10a-4p

WIND:

Gusts under 40mph today

Gusts under 50mph tonight

Gusts over 50mph tomorrow

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Warmer but much wetter with widespread rain and winds gusting to 40mph.| High: 54º

Saturday: Strong storms fading early with strong winds taking over. Scattered rain & gusts over 50mph likely. | High: 58º (40s PM)

Sunday: Mostly sunny but staying chilly. | High: 47º

Monday: Getting much warmer. | High: 67º

Tuesday: Mild temps, few showers. | High: 62º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter