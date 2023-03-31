FORECAST: Flooding rain and damaging wind possible as we head into the weekend

CLEVELAND — IMPACTS:
Today -> Wet & windy but not damaging. Inconvenient impacts to everyday activities.
Tonight -> Strong storms with a slim shot at damage. Warnings possible overnight and will be monitored.
Tomorrow -> Rain returning but wind is the big story. Gusts over 50mph COULD drop trees and cause power outages. Last weeks 70mph gusts were BIG... These aren't looking quite as bad at this time. Check back as we get more info though!
What To Expect:
PRECIP:
- Showers starting during GMC and ending around 4pm. Heaviest after noon.
- Few t-storms between 8p-12a
- Strong storms 12a-4a
- Limited Rain 4a-10a
- Scat'd showers 10a-4p
WIND:
- Gusts under 40mph today
- Gusts under 50mph tonight
Gusts over 50mph tomorrow
Daily Breakdown:
Friday: Warmer but much wetter with widespread rain and winds gusting to 40mph.| High: 54º
Saturday: Strong storms fading early with strong winds taking over. Scattered rain & gusts over 50mph likely. | High: 58º (40s PM)
Sunday: Mostly sunny but staying chilly. | High: 47º
Monday: Getting much warmer. | High: 67º
Tuesday: Mild temps, few showers. | High: 62º
