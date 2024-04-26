FORECAST: Frosty Start; Warm Finish

CLEVELAND — FROST ADVISORY continues for Northern Ohio until 9 AM today. Temperatures will be in the lower and middle 30s early today. Scattered frost is likely, especially away from Lake Erie.

The rebound after the morning frost is a big one. High temperatures on Friday will touch 70 degrees thanks to warmer southerly winds and lots of sunshine. Clouds will begin to arrive during the afternoon into the evening, as our next weather maker will be moving in.

Rain chances will be slight before midnight, but showers will become more likely after midnight into the morning on Saturday.

Saturday sees scattered thundershowers, mainly during the morning into the first half of the afternoon, as a warm front moves through the area. Highs during the afternoon should reach into the middle & upper 70s. Sunday is even warmer with isolated storms and a high near 80!

What To Expect:



Frost Advisory thru 9 am

Warming up Friday

Rain chances return

Big-time rebound ahead for the weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Late rain. Seasonable.| High: 72º

Saturday: T'showers, mainly during the morning.| High: 76º

Sunday: Isolated thunder. Summer-like.| High: 81º

Monday: Even warmer with a few t-storms.| High: 82º

