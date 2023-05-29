FORECAST: Memorial Day kicking off summer heat trend

CLEVELAND — Memorial Day will top off around 80, with some areas into the lower 80s by Monday afternoon. Dry conditions should be the rule through out the holiday for NE Ohio, but a slim chance for a stray shower cannot be ruled out.

Another slim chance for a shower will be with us on Tuesday, otherwise it will remain dry across the region. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer, as highs top off in the low to mid 80s on Tuesday.

The trend will be warm, dry and quiet for the middle of the week, as highs climb back into the low to mid 80s. Areas towards the south, could even see mid to upper 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Isolated chances of rain will begin to make a comeback for the end of the week into the start of next weekend, as highs fall back into the lower 80s.

What To Expect:



GREAT Memorial Day!

Slim chances at rain over the next week

Heating up next week

More warmth inland

Daily Breakdown:

Memorial Day: Warming up! Very slim rain chance.| High: 79º

Tuesday: Toasty temps, mainly dry. | High: 84º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm. | High: 84º

Thursday: Partly cloudy, warm. | High: 84º

Friday: More clouds. Isolated rain chance. | High: 82º

Saturday: Isolated rain chance. | High: 80º

