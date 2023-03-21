FORECAST: More clouds but temps are still on the rise

CLEVELAND — We will be a bit cloudier Tuesday but the southwest breeze will help temps jump nicely. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 50s by late afternoon.

Eventually those clouds will lead to scattered showers but not until Wednesday. An even better shot at steadier, more widespread rain arrives Thursday. Late week is looking soggy and by the weekend we're looking cooler again.

What To Expect:

Warmer 50s Tuesday

Showers Wednesday

Soaking rains on Thursday

Cooler Friday (still wet)



Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Getting warmer.| High: 57º

Wednesday: A few showers but still mild. | High: 53º

Thursday: Warming up but we're looking SOAKED. | High: 60º

Friday: More rain showers. Colder temperatures.| High: 46º

Saturday: Rain showers possible. Chilly temperatures.| High: 46º

