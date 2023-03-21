FORECAST: More clouds but temps are still on the rise

CLEVELAND — We will be a bit cloudier Tuesday but the southwest breeze will help temps jump nicely. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 50s by late afternoon.
Eventually those clouds will lead to scattered showers but not until Wednesday. An even better shot at steadier, more widespread rain arrives Thursday. Late week is looking soggy and by the weekend we're looking cooler again.
Stay connected with the News 5 Weather Team!
What To Expect:
- Warmer 50s Tuesday
- Showers Wednesday
- Soaking rains on Thursday
- Cooler Friday (still wet)
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Getting warmer.| High: 57º
Wednesday: A few showers but still mild. | High: 53º
Thursday: Warming up but we're looking SOAKED. | High: 60º
Friday: More rain showers. Colder temperatures.| High: 46º
Saturday: Rain showers possible. Chilly temperatures.| High: 46º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter