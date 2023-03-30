FORECAST: More damaging wind, flooding and power outages possible as we head into the weekend

CLEVELAND — Chilly but bright today... temps stuck in the 40s. Enjoy the sun because just like last week's damaging wind and flooding rain, this weekend will again be active.
Warmer air moves our way for Friday. Unfortunately, scattered rain and even some thunder will move in as well Friday morning and afternoon. Winds will gust above 30 mph. Highs will climb up into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
Another cold front will move southeast thru Ohio early Saturday. Scattered showers are likely, especially Saturday morning. High winds could cause more scattered power outages Friday night and Saturday as winds gust above 50 miles per hour. Temperatures early Saturday will stay in the 50s. But much colder air arrives during the day behind the cold front. Temperatures will fall through the 40s for the afternoon.
Sunday looks dry & chilly with highs in the 40s.
What To Expect:
- Brighter but chilly
- Warmer Friday but wetter
- Lots of rain and wind Friday
- Storms likely Friday night
- Wind gusts above 50 mph for Saturday
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: Mostly sunny but chilly. | High: 46º
Friday: Warmer but much wetter with scat'd rain. Blustery.| High: 58º
Saturday: ALERT! Showers continue. Falling temperatures. Very windy w/ gusts near 50 mph. | High: 57º (40s PM)
Sunday: Mostly sunny but staying chilly. | High: 47º
