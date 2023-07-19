FORECAST: Potentially damaging thunderstorms likely Thursday

CLEVELAND — Wednesday stays mostly sunny and warm with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

A warm front will move north into the area Thursday morning bringing with it higher humidity through the day. Look for muggy highs in the middle 80s. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has placed all of Northern Ohio in a slight risk for severe thunderstorms late Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. However, our severe storm threat depends on many factors including the amount of sunshine we can muster thru the afternoon after a few morning showers and lots of clouds. The more sunshine we see, the better chances we have for severe storms during the evening hours! Stay tuned for further severe weather updates.

What To Expect:



Dry & Sunny Wednesday

Warm front brings humidity back Thursday

Severe storms possible late Thursday

A warm, dry weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Cloud/sun mix. Touch warmer. | High: 82º

Thursday: Scattered thunderstorms. Severe storms late.| High: 83º

Friday: Few storms possible. Slightly cooler. | High: 79º

Saturday: Dry & mild. | High: 77º

