FORECAST: Rain returns today!

CLEVELAND — Air quality alerts have finally expired across NE Ohio and now our focus shifts to rain returning to the area. Three long weeks of dry weather will be replaced by a more progressive pattern beginning Sunday. Scattered rain showers will arrives by late afternoon on Sunday and continue to increase by Sunday night & Monday. At this time, rainfall amounts look to be around half an inch to 1.50'' inches with locally higher amounts up to 3 inches by early afternoon on Monday. This could be too much too fast in a few spots because the ground is so dry and runoff could occur with isolated ponding/flooding.

What To Expect:

Moderate to heavy rain Sunday PM thru Monday AM

Highs Sunday near 80 degrees

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Rain returns (mainly late afternoon, evening). Could be heavy.| High: 80º

Monday: Scattered showers early. Cooler. | High: 67º

Tuesday: More showers. Stays cool.| High: 65º

Wednesday: Looking drier. Bit milder.| High: 71º

