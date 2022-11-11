Watch Now
FORECAST: Remnants of Nicole soaking our Friday

Posted at 4:44 AM, Nov 11, 2022
CLEVELAND — Say good-bye to the warm 70 degree weather as a major pattern change is moving in this weekend. Rain from former Hurricane Nicole will slide north along a strong cold front on Friday. Expect rain to begin quickly during the morning hours, overspreading all of the area thru the afternoon. Rain will shift east and out of the area during the evening hours. Rainfall could be moderate to heavy at times for many of you with rain fall totals approaching or even exceeding 2 inches in some spots. I generally expect rain totals for most of us in the 1/4" to 1" range with some spots above 2" by late evening. Highs on Friday will stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A strong cold front arrives on Friday which will bring a big pattern change! Much colder air returns this weekend and into next week, with our first highs in the 30s of the season by Sunday! A few snow flakes are possible Sunday as well. Find those winter coats.

What To Expect:

  • Rain likely thru Friday
  • 1-2 inches of rain for many on Friday
  • Pattern flip this weekend - Hello cold!
  • Winter Coats Needed Saturday and beyond
  • Lake effect snow flakes on Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Widespread rain with elevated flood threat.| High: 60º

Saturday: Much colder. Windy. A few rain or snow showers.| High: 43º

Sunday: Lake effect rain/wet snow.| High: 39º

Monday: Final flakes. Below average.| High: 40º

Tuesday: Chilly sunshine.| High: 42º

