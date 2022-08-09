FORECAST: Still tracking thundershowers as MUCH nicer air settles in

CLEVELAND — The wait is over... the wait for a break from summer heat & humidity. Cooler, MUCH more comfortable air is settling in. You're already feeling it along the lakeshore with temps holding in the lower 70s this afternoon and some sunshine. It's a bit delayed south though. Still humid for Akron and south with a couple t-showers rolling through. the damage threat is zero but the rain and flooding threat is pretty high.

Remember, turn around, don't drown. It's just not worth it.

The rest of the week we won't have to worry about anything. Except maybe sunburns. Plan on more sunshine, temps in the upper 70s to near 80º and incredibly ow humidity. Evenings will be GORGEOUS through the weekend!

Make sure you're staying up to date on the forecast as you make your plans.

What To Expect:

Drying out this morning

Isolated t-showers lingering south

Much more comfortable the rest of the week

Way less humid



Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Isolated t-showers south, clearing north along with cooler temperatures.| High: 72º

Wednesday: Temps still below average. | High: 80º

Thursday: Comfortable and less humid. | High: 78º

Friday: Mostly sunny & great. | High: 76º

