Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Taking a break from big heat & humidity

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 7:09 AM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 07:09:28-04

CLEVELAND — Looking GREAT today. More sun at times and more of a north wind should really help the day. Less heat and less humidity all day. Only 70s!

Tomorrow we're back closer to 80 but that comes with scattered storms. Best shot is late in the day. Plan around them. Plan around a few more on Sunday, also.

More heat builds back early next week with middle 80s on the return. More seasonable temps for July!

What To Expect:

  • Much more comfortable today
  • More storms this weekend
  • Still below average temps
  • More heat next week

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Few showers/storms early. Cooler.| High: 77º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Few t'showers. | High: 79º

Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered t'showers. | High: 78º

Monday: T'showers possible. Touch warmer. | High: 82º

Tuesday: Summery & dry. | High: 86º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018