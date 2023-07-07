FORECAST: Taking a break from big heat & humidity

CLEVELAND — Looking GREAT today. More sun at times and more of a north wind should really help the day. Less heat and less humidity all day. Only 70s!

Tomorrow we're back closer to 80 but that comes with scattered storms. Best shot is late in the day. Plan around them. Plan around a few more on Sunday, also.

More heat builds back early next week with middle 80s on the return. More seasonable temps for July!

What To Expect:



Much more comfortable today

More storms this weekend

Still below average temps

More heat next week

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Few showers/storms early. Cooler.| High: 77º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Few t'showers. | High: 79º

Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered t'showers. | High: 78º

Monday: T'showers possible. Touch warmer. | High: 82º

Tuesday: Summery & dry. | High: 86º

