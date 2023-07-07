FORECAST: Taking a break from big heat & humidity

CLEVELAND — Looking GREAT today. More sun at times and more of a north wind should really help the day. Less heat and less humidity all day. Only 70s!
Tomorrow we're back closer to 80 but that comes with scattered storms. Best shot is late in the day. Plan around them. Plan around a few more on Sunday, also.
More heat builds back early next week with middle 80s on the return. More seasonable temps for July!
What To Expect:
- Much more comfortable today
- More storms this weekend
- Still below average temps
- More heat next week
Daily Breakdown:
Friday: Few showers/storms early. Cooler.| High: 77º
Saturday: Partly sunny. Few t'showers. | High: 79º
Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered t'showers. | High: 78º
Monday: T'showers possible. Touch warmer. | High: 82º
Tuesday: Summery & dry. | High: 86º
