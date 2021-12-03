Watch
FORECAST: Turning colder to start the weekend

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:50 AM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 05:51:32-05

CLEVELAND — The cold air is back! High temperatures for both Friday and Saturday will struggle into the upper 30s and lower 40s each day. I can't rule out a few rain or snow showers as well. Any snow accumulation would be a slushy half inch in some spots.

Saturday stays chilly with only an isolated rain/snow mix again and plenty of dry time.

There is a better chance for wet weather by Sunday with light snow possible by Sunday night into Monday.

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • A mix of rain and snow possible Friday
  • Colder Temperatures
  • Mainly dry on Saturday
  • A rainy & milder Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Cloudy. Colder. Light rain/snow mix. | High: 40º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated light rain/snow mix possible.. | High: 42º

Sunday: Rain likely by evening turning to snow early Monday morning. | High: 53º

Monday: Windy, falling temperatures, snow showers possible | High: 45º

Tuesday: Few snow showers and chilly. | High: 35º

