FORECAST: Turning colder to start the weekend

CLEVELAND — The cold air is back! High temperatures for both Friday and Saturday will struggle into the upper 30s and lower 40s each day. I can't rule out a few rain or snow showers as well. Any snow accumulation would be a slushy half inch in some spots.

Saturday stays chilly with only an isolated rain/snow mix again and plenty of dry time.

There is a better chance for wet weather by Sunday with light snow possible by Sunday night into Monday.

FORECAST HEADLINES

A mix of rain and snow possible Friday

Colder Temperatures

Mainly dry on Saturday

A rainy & milder Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Cloudy. Colder. Light rain/snow mix. | High: 40º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated light rain/snow mix possible.. | High: 42º

Sunday: Rain likely by evening turning to snow early Monday morning. | High: 53º

Monday: Windy, falling temperatures, snow showers possible | High: 45º

Tuesday: Few snow showers and chilly. | High: 35º

