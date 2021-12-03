FORECAST: Turning colder to start the weekend

CLEVELAND — The cold air is back! High temperatures for both Friday and Saturday will struggle into the upper 30s and lower 40s each day. I can't rule out a few rain or snow showers as well. Any snow accumulation would be a slushy half inch in some spots.
Saturday stays chilly with only an isolated rain/snow mix again and plenty of dry time.
There is a better chance for wet weather by Sunday with light snow possible by Sunday night into Monday.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- A mix of rain and snow possible Friday
- Colder Temperatures
- Mainly dry on Saturday
- A rainy & milder Sunday
DETAILED FORECAST
Friday: Cloudy. Colder. Light rain/snow mix. | High: 40º
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated light rain/snow mix possible.. | High: 42º
Sunday: Rain likely by evening turning to snow early Monday morning. | High: 53º
Monday: Windy, falling temperatures, snow showers possible | High: 45º
Tuesday: Few snow showers and chilly. | High: 35º
