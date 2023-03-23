FORECAST: Waves of heavy rain heading into the weekend

CLEVELAND — Rounds of rain will keep us soggy through Saturday.

Scattered showers and even a rumble of thunder are possible across Northern Ohio. Rainfall totals will range between .5" to 1" in many spots by midday.

More showers and thundershowers will slide across the area on and off all day long on Thursday with highs near 60 by midday. A cold front will sag southward by late afternoon. Expect temperatures north closer to Lake Erie to cool back into the 40s by 4 or 5pm. Heavy rain is possible in these rain showers Thursday, especially areas along and south of US Route 30 from Youngstown to Canton to Mansfield. Rainfall could exceed an inch in those spots during the day.

Rain should slide south for Friday along with the cold front. So we should enjoy a several dry, chilly hours during the day. Highs Friday in the lower 40s. But the front slides back north Friday evening bringing back the threat for heavy rainfall for all through at least Saturday morning. When all is said and done, many communities will pick up around 1 to 3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts by early Sunday. Flooding is a possibility. Watch for ponding of water on roads and small streams and rivers over their banks.

We'll bounce back up into the lower 50s for the weekend highs with rain likely on Saturday and look to be much drier by Sunday morning.

