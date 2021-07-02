FOURTH-CAST: Here's your Fourth of July weekend forecast

FRIDAY

We woke up to cooler temperatures on Friday morning with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be about 10 degrees below average in the low 70s. An upper-level low-pressure system is gradually moving SE throughout Friday and Friday night. This disturbance will keep a few showers in the forecast. Severe weather is not likely but any storm could have brief gusty winds, heavy rain, small hail and lightning.

A waterspout is also possible. Showers will fade away this evening and clouds will be decreasing throughout the day. It will be another cool night/morning with many communities dipping into the 50s.

WEWS

The best shot for rain today is east of I-71. It is less likely to see showers farther west. Keep in mind that showers will be isolated to widely scattered. Therefore, you will have a better chance to stay completely dry on Friday.

Scroll through the images on Futurecast to get an idea about timing and coverage of Friday's showers below.

WEWS

WEWS

WEWS

REMEMBER:

It will be choppy on Lake Erie today with waves around 3-5 feet and breezy winds. A beach hazard statement has been issued for NE Ohio, until this evening. Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake. With larger waves and gusty winds - small crafts could also be damaged.

WEWS

SATURDAY:

After a brisk start to the day with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s - the rest of the day will be quite lovely! Expect highs in the mid 70s and a mix of sun and clouds and only a stray sprinkle! Humidity will stay low as well.

WEWS

FOURTH OF JULY:

A warm front will slide through the area on Sunday. This will increase temperatures and dew points. Temperatures will be seasonable in the low to mid 80s. Dew points will climb back into the middle 60s; making it feel more humid again. Due to increasing temps, moisture and having a front in the area, there is a slim chance to see an isolated shower on the Fourth.

WEWS

Many will stay dry throughout the entire weekend. However, keep in mind there is a chance for a few showers here and there! Heat will continue to build by early next week!