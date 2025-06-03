Heat is surging across the state

CLEVELAND — Canadian wildfire smoke hanging around our sky for another day. That means another hazy sky. Temps will still soar. Higher than yesterday. I'm talking about highs today back in the 80s. We may even see upper 80s Wednesday!

This big heat will only be brief. Thanks to storms. Storms rolling in Wednesday night and lingering Thursday and Friday will knock temps back down to more seasonable levels... middle 70s. Those seasonal temps hang around through the weekend too.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Hazy sun and warmer. | High: 84º

Wednesday: Temps soaring before storms return late in the day. | High: 88º

Thursday: Scattered t-storms. | High: 77º

Friday: Scattered t-storms. | High: 74º

Saturday: Drying early. | High: 70º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: