Heavy rain potential possible Sunday & Monday

CLEVELAND — It was a quiet start to the day and northern Ohio even woke up to some sun! There were more clouds with a few showers to the south. That created a large temperature difference across the viewing area. The clouds kept communities to the south warmer. Meanwhile, it was very chilly to the north! Downtown Cleveland fell to 37 degrees this morning. According to the National Weather Service, Cleveland has not be in the 30s since mid-may!

wews

wews

It will not stay quiet all day and big changes are ahead! Clouds have been increasing all morning ahead of our next system. A warm front to the south will slide north and bring the return of rain. It will also increase temperatures slightly for today, tonight and Monday. The cold front out to the west will slide through by Monday night and lower temperatures again by Tuesday.

wews

Rain will increase during Sunday afternoon and eventually become widespread. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon and remain pretty steady overnight. Heavy rain is possible and this could lead to localized flooding. Expect waves of rain through Monday night. Rainfall totals will be highest to the north and west. Expect about 0.5-2.0''+ across NE Ohio.

wews

Scroll through the images of Futurecast below to get an idea about the timing and coverage of rain. There will likely be breaks between waves of rain. The heaviest rain appears to be Sunday night and Monday morning. Rain will decrease and become scattered Monday night with lingering lake effect rain on Tuesday. Be sure to tune into News 5 before you head to bed for the latest updates!

wews

wews

wews

wews

wews