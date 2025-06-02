CLEVELAND — Here comes June! And here comes the heat! Temps today jump back to near the norm. In early June, we average the mid-70s. Today's forecast is 75. Tomorrow, we're heating up even more. I'm looking at middle 80s. Both Tuesday and Wednesday look hot.

Storms are returning midweek, but not until after the heat on Wednesday. Plan on storms returning late Wednesday and lingering through Thursday and Friday. We won't be wet the entire 2.5-day span, but I will be tracking waves of thunder until Friday night. As of now, it's looking like we'll dry out early Saturday morning with a GORGEOUS weekend ahead.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Super sunny & seasonable. | High: 75º

Tuesday: Sunny again and hot. | High: 84º

Wednesday: Temps soaring before storms return late in the day. | High: 87º

Thursday: Scattered t-storms. | High: 77º

Friday: Scattered t-storms. | High: 75º

Saturday: Drying early. | High: 70º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: