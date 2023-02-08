Hold onto your hat! Winds, temperatures and rain increase on Thursday

SUMMARY: All is calm on this Wednesday with warmer than normal temperatures, filtered sunshine and little-to-no wind. However, that all will quickly change by Wednesday night and into Thursday. Rain, winds and temperatures will be increasing over the next 12 hours or so. I will break down each condition below so you know what to expect for your Friday eve.

High pressure is in control right now, which is resulting in the quiet weather. As the high pressure moves toward the eastern seaboard it will allow for a low-pressure system near the Tennessee River Valley to move northeast and into our neck of the woods. The warm front will lift north first and give our temperatures a boost on Thursday. It will also bring on strong winds and the return of rain. A cold front will slide through by Thursday night and drop temperatures back to the 30s and 40s for Friday and Saturday.

wews

WIND ALERTS: Winds will really pick up overnight and throughout Thursday morning. There is a High Wind Warning in effect for Seneca, Ottawa, Sandusky, Richland, Huron and Erie Counties from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday wind gusts up to 60 mph will be possible in our western communities.

There is also a Wind Advisory for the rest of the Power of 5 Viewing area from 9 a.m. Thursday until 3 a.m. Friday. Plan for winds out of the south/southwest with gusts up to 55 mph. The strongest winds are expected during Thursday afternoon and evening.

In addition to the wind alerts issued by The National Weather Service, there is also a marginal risk for severe weather issued by the Storm Prediction Center. A marginal risk is a level 1/5 and means isolated strong-to-severe storms will be possible. This is especially true along the cold front.

wews

Keep in mind, even outside of storms, damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Winds will begin to diminish Thursday night and into Friday, but it will remain a bit breezy into Saturday.

wews

RAIN RETURNS: Clouds will continue to thicken up throughout the rest of your Wednesday. Rain will increase from the southwest to the northeast tonight. Widespread showers will be likely overnight. The best chance for rain is early, but scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about timing and coverage of lingering (although more sporadic) showers on Thursday. Rain could be moderate to heavy at times. Plan for about 0.25 inches to 0.75 inches across most of Northeast Ohio with localized higher amounts.

wews

wews

wews

wews

wews

YO-YO TEMPERATURES: As the warm front lifts north, temperatures will climb. Highs should be around 60 degrees tomorrow afternoon. The warm-up is brief. Temperatures will fall throughout the day on Thursday, and it will be chilly/below average by Saturday, with the colder temperatures rain and snow will be possible. As of Wednesday afternoon, any accumulation looks minor (less than 1 inch). Temperatures will rebound next week — again.

wews

