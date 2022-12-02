It's a bird, it's a plane! No, it was a shooting star darting across the skies of Northeast Ohio on Thursday

CLEVELAND — Did you see it? It was a shooting star! Many folks did see it. Others, like JoAnn Daher from Concord Township in Lake County watched it after the fact on their security cameras. This bright shooting star lit up the Thursday night sky across eastern Ohio at about 7:34 pm.

According to the American Meteor Society, it was actually it was seen in eastern Ohio as well Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania Kentucky, New York, Tennessee Virginia as well as North and South Carolina.

Shooting stars occur when pieces of space dust up to marble sized rocks burn up entering Earth's atmosphere. Some observers reported fragments breaking off from the main streak, which last about 10 seconds.

So, where did this meteor come from? According to Space Expert Jay Reynolds from Cleveland State University, this object was either associated with the tail end of the Leonids Meteor shower, which peaked Nov. 18 or an early beginning of the Geminids shower, which will peak in mid-December.

