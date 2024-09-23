Just what the "drought doctor" ordered... Rain!

CLEVELAND — We haven't seen rain in Northeast Ohio in 2 weeks. We're getting relief though! Plan on isolated light rain showers for the rest of today. May need to run those wipers on intermittent at times. The clouds and northwest winds teaming up with the light showers to keep temps on the cooler side. We're near 70º most of the day. So grab the sleeves and an umbrella!

More widespread rain with a few embedded thunderstorms heading our way early Tuesday. Plan on a slower commute Tuesday morning followed by even more widespread, and possibly stronger, thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Locally heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning likely with the strongest parts.

We're drying out Wednesday and clearing out Thursday but temps are staying seasonable... middle 70s both Thursday and Friday.

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Few early showers/storm. Much cooler. | High: 69º

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. | High: 71º

Wednesday: Few showers. | High: 73º

Thursday: Drying out. Seasonal. | High: 73º

Friday: More clouds. Pleasant. | High: 78º

Saturday: Rain possible. Watching tropics. | High: 77º

