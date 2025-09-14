Large tornado hits southeastern Utah; homes destroyed

BLANDING, Utah — A tornado swept through San Juan County in southeastern Utah on Saturday afternoon, destroying multiple homes and triggering an official Tornado Warning.

Videos shared with Scripps News Salt Lake City showed what appeared to be a large tornado south of Blanding in the Cahone Mesa area

WATCH: Video via Justin Hopkins shows funnel cloud slowly descending from the sky

Tornado forming in San Juan County, Utah

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said there were around 15-20 homes in the area, then later gave an update that three were destroyed. However, he said no injuries have been reported.

Nygren said the American Red Cross is helping anyone who needs emergency shelter, and there are 25–30 cots available at the Montezuma Creek Elementary School. He added that the local Chapter House is helping displaced residents to find hotel accommodations.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office said the twister also wiped out three trailers and a hay barn. Multiple power poles were also brought down, and utility workers are working to get power restored to the affected areas.

Gil Scott Tornado spotted near Blanding

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado was spotted around 1:12 p.m., approximately 22 miles southeast of Blanding and was reportedly moving northeast at 10 miles per hour.