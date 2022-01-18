LIVE UPDATES: Hundreds of schools closed Tuesday; cleanup continues after yesterday's major snowfall

CLEVELAND — After yesterday’s winter storm brought heavy snowfall to Northeast Ohio, cleanup continues on main and neighborhood roads in Cleveland. The major winter storm has pushed out of the area. There are still are a few morning flurries but those are fading with a mostly cloudy sky most of the day.

School closings and delays

More than 300 schools are closed or delayed, including large districts like Cleveland Metropolitan School District and Akron Public Schools. Kent State University announced its campuses would be closed Tuesday.

Watch out for pedestrians on the roads

Motorists should keep an eye out for pedestrians walking on the road. The sides are not cleared in most places, so pedestrians are walking in the street to get from Point A to Point B.

One thing to watch out for all over the area today is people walking in the street. The sidewalks are impossible so you'll need to look for people in the street. pic.twitter.com/MNAXOaqeRX — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) January 18, 2022

Road conditions

Multiple plows were seen working throughout the morning in Cleveland. Parked cars on the street are making it tough in some spots to clear the additional snow.

We found a @CityofCleveland plow driver clearing roads near Tremont. Cars on the streets make it tough in some spots. Some people are going to be digging out for quite some time this morning. pic.twitter.com/QtpBE9danQ — Meg Shaw (@MegDShaw) January 18, 2022

Plows were seen clearing residential streets in Tremont and also in the areas of East 63rd Street and Fleet Avenue.

Crashes

AirTracker 5 saw two rolled-over vehicles during Tuesday's commute.

Another rolled vehicle. This one on 90 WB after Eddy Road. Left lanes blocked. pic.twitter.com/slcZ2F8DLC — Jon Rudder (@JonRudder) January 18, 2022

Public Transportation

The Greater Cleveland RTA bus and rail service has been fully restored Tuesday. The RTA Light Rail (blue and green lines) and heavy rail (red line) services are fully restored and running some minor delays due to the residual impact of Monday’s snowstorm. The RTA bus service is fully stored and running with some delays.

Update - RTA bus and Rail Service Fully restored



RTA Light Rail (Blue & Green Lines) and Heavy Rail (Red Line) services are fully restored and running some minor delays due to the residual impact of yesterday's snow storm. RTA Bus service is fully restored and running cont'd — Greater Cleveland RTA (@GCRTA) January 18, 2022

RELATED: Mayor Justin Bibb answers questions about Cleveland's messy snow clean-up Monday

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.