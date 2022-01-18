Watch
LIVE UPDATES: Hundreds of schools closed Tuesday; cleanup continues after yesterday's major snowfall

Meg Shaw | News 5 Cleveland.
A look at E. 63rd off Fleet Avenue.
Posted at 6:50 AM, Jan 18, 2022
CLEVELAND — After yesterday’s winter storm brought heavy snowfall to Northeast Ohio, cleanup continues on main and neighborhood roads in Cleveland. The major winter storm has pushed out of the area. There are still are a few morning flurries but those are fading with a mostly cloudy sky most of the day.

School closings and delays

More than 300 schools are closed or delayed, including large districts like Cleveland Metropolitan School District and Akron Public Schools. Kent State University announced its campuses would be closed Tuesday.

Watch out for pedestrians on the roads

Motorists should keep an eye out for pedestrians walking on the road. The sides are not cleared in most places, so pedestrians are walking in the street to get from Point A to Point B.

Road conditions

Multiple plows were seen working throughout the morning in Cleveland. Parked cars on the street are making it tough in some spots to clear the additional snow.

Plows were seen clearing residential streets in Tremont and also in the areas of East 63rd Street and Fleet Avenue.

Crashes

AirTracker 5 saw two rolled-over vehicles during Tuesday's commute.

Public Transportation

The Greater Cleveland RTA bus and rail service has been fully restored Tuesday. The RTA Light Rail (blue and green lines) and heavy rail (red line) services are fully restored and running some minor delays due to the residual impact of Monday’s snowstorm. The RTA bus service is fully stored and running with some delays.

