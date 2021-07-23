Watch
Look up! July's full 'buck' moon will light up the sky tonight

Nick Ut/AP
A United Airlines passenger plane crosses the waning gibbous moon, one day after a full moon, late Thursday, July 2, 2015, in in Whittier, Calif. There will be two full moons in July, the next one known as a blue moon, will be on July 31. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
Buck Full Moon
Posted at 9:07 AM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 09:07:26-04

CLEVELAND — Lunar lovers take a seat outside under the stars and set your sights upon July’s full moon, nicknamed “buck” moon, as it rises after sunset Friday.

The moon will reach peak illumination at 10:37 p.m. ET.

Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill said tonight's conditions are favorable for moon observations.

Look towards the southeast to watch it rise above the horizon.

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, July’s full moon is called the “Buck Moon” because the antlers of male deer (bucks) are in full growth mode during this time.

