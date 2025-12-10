Lorain County Sheriff issues Level 1 emergency due to hazardous road conditions

The Lorain County Sheriff has declared a Level 1 emergency due to hazardous road conditions caused by ice and snow buildup.

Our Power of 5 forecast of the evening changeover has occurred, and the forecasted sudden drop in temperatures has caused the snow to stick. And, standing water on untreated surfaces is freezing, too.

Most of the snow will taper off by 9 or 10 p.m. but some lingering lake effect snow showers are possible through midnight in the snowbelt. While most of the overnight will be dry, the standing water and fresh snowfall will lead to black ice and frozen overpasses, so use extra caution for the Thursday morning commute.

Lake effect snow returns by midday Thursday, so stay tuned with the Power of 5 team to guide you through the snow the rest of the week and into the weekend.