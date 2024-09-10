Louisiana under state of emergency as Francine is expected to become a hurricane

Parts of the Louisiana and Texas coasts are under a hurricane warning as Tropical Storm Francine is expected to become a hurricane on Tuesday and come ashore Wednesday as a Category 2 storm.

A hurricane warning includes towns such as Port Arthur, Texas; Cameron, Louisiana; and Morgan City, Louisiana. There are also tropical storm warnings in place for New Orleans; Galveston, Texas; and Gulfport, Mississippi. Heavy rain was already starting to fall in the New Orleans area on Tuesday. More heavy rain is expected throughout the next few days.

Forecasters say heavy rain and damaging winds will affect coastal areas and regions well inland. Coastal communities could also be impacted by a storm surge of up to 10 feet.

On Monday and early Tuesday, officials were preparing the coast for the onslaught of Francine. At a grocery store in Lafayette, Louisiana, shelves were empty as residents stocked up on food and supplies. Sandbags were also being prepared in areas prone to flooding.

Scott Withers/Scripps News The bread aisle was nearly empty at a Lafayette, Louisiana, grocery store.

The National Hurricane Center said that as of 7 a.m. CT Tuesday, Francine had top sustained winds of 65 mph. Forecasters said the tropical storm was becoming better organized in the western Gulf of Mexico and that continued strengthening is likely as the storm heads over very warm waters.

The storm is becoming better organized as hurricane season hits its traditional peak on September 10.

On Monday, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry issued a state of emergency declaration, freeing state resources to quickly respond to the storm.

“This State of Emergency will allow parishes statewide to have the resources to help protect the life, safety, and welfare of the citizens of Louisiana. Throughout this process, we will remain in constant contact with local officals and first responders and will assist them in every step of the way,” said Landry.