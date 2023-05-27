Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

CLEVELAND — We continue to warm into the middle 70s for Saturday with dry weather and sunshine with high clouds winning out all day.
Sunday and Monday see high temperatures rising into the middle and upper 70s. Again, sunshine should be the rule through out the holiday weekend. Sunday could feature more clouds with showers in southern Ohio and... there is very slim change for a shower in one or two spots on Monday. Plan for 80s next week! Enjoy!
What To Expect
- GREAT Memorial Day Weekend!
- Slim chances at rain over the next week
Heating up next week
Daily Breakdown:
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Seasonable. | High: 74º
Sunday: Looking good! Very slim rain chance.| High: 76º
Memorial Day: Warming up! Very slim rain chance.| High: 78º
Tuesday: Toasty temps, mainly dry. | High: 83º
Wednesday: Toasty temps, mainly dry. | High: 81º
