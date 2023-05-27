Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

CLEVELAND — We continue to warm into the middle 70s for Saturday with dry weather and sunshine with high clouds winning out all day.

Sunday and Monday see high temperatures rising into the middle and upper 70s. Again, sunshine should be the rule through out the holiday weekend. Sunday could feature more clouds with showers in southern Ohio and... there is very slim change for a shower in one or two spots on Monday. Plan for 80s next week! Enjoy!

What To Expect

GREAT Memorial Day Weekend!

Slim chances at rain over the next week

Heating up next week

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Seasonable. | High: 74º

Sunday: Looking good! Very slim rain chance.| High: 76º

Memorial Day: Warming up! Very slim rain chance.| High: 78º

Tuesday: Toasty temps, mainly dry. | High: 83º

Wednesday: Toasty temps, mainly dry. | High: 81º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter