Not done yet! More showers and storms expected on Friday

CLEVELAND — We are not done yet! More showers and storms are possible again today. Additionally, strong to severe storms are also once again possible.

The good news? We are drying up just in time for the weekend!

You can expect a few passing showers Friday morning with isolated thunderstorms. Storms will increase in coverage and intensity by the late afternoon and early evening. The strongest storms are expected to the south and east. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for about half of the viewing area. It includes Akron, Canton and New Philly. Main threats we will be watching for are damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, heavy rain and flash flooding.

WEWS

The cold front will finally slide through Northeast Ohio by tomorrow morning. A few final showers are possible overnight and into early Saturday. Everyone looks dry around daybreak tomorrow. The cold front will put an end to showers and storms but also give us a break from the heat and humidity!

WEWS

This weekend will be lovely! Drier, cooler and less humid! Enjoy it because it doesn't last long.

WEWS

Humidity will climb early next week with storm chances following suit by Tuesday-Thursday. We will be keeping an eye on Tropical Depression Fred this weekend. The remnants could move toward the Ohio River Valley next week!