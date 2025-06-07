Outdoor Plans Saturday, Rain Arrives On Sunday

CLEVELAND — If you had to pick between Saturday and Sunday for outdoor activity, today is the day. Look for sunshine mixed in with some haze and smoke, a daytime high of 74 degrees. A tad warmer away from the lake.

Tracking rain moving back in for Sunday. Not a complete washout, but steady rain at times between 6am and 2pm, then sctd activity into the evening hours.

Look for a dry Monday morning, but then storm chances return late Monday afternoon, before 80's and dry by mid week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Hazy sunshine. | High: 75º

Sunday: Scattered rain and storms. | High: 73º

Monday: Scattered Storms. | High: 76º

Tuesday: Slim shot at a shower. | High: 74º

Wednesday: Looking dry and seasonal. | High: 80º

Thursday: Sunny and warmer. | High: 83º

