Planning Memorial Day Weekend Events around strong thunderstorms

CLEVELAND — More sunshine hanging around Friday. We're warming back up to Summer-like levels, with highs peaking in the lower and middle 80s during the afternoon. We'll have to watch a minor lake breeze develop in the afternoon. We're dry, but temps lakeside will drop back into the 70s with that north breeze coming off the lake. Elsewhere, south winds help temps maintain the rebound.

Strong storms building west of Ohio arrive overnight. They could still be strong, possibly damaging, so we'll keep an eye on them. Make sure you have a way to get updates overnight.

We'll keep scattered storms in the forecast for Saturday; each round will have the potential for damage. Have a backup plan for any outdoor events. We'll bring storms back Sunday late in the afternoon or early evening. Those will continue to build into our Memorial Day Monday. Scattered storms are likely on Monday, which could chase you indoors for your Memorial Day services. Make sure you're planning around these waves but still making it a point to commemorate Memorial Day.

What To Expect:



Lots of sunshine Friday

Storms returning Friday night

Storms on Saturday

Storms on Sunday - especially during the evening

More storms likely on Memorial Day

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Mostly sunny. Isolated evening storms. Warm. | High: 81°

Saturday: Waves of thunderstorms throughout the day.| High: 78°

Sunday: Scattered t-showers. The best chance is by late afternoon.| High: 80°

Memorial Day: Looking active with thunderstorms likely. | High: 75°

Tuesday: Trying to dry out, cooler too. | High: 69º

