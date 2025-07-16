Rainy storm continues to saturate Florida, expected to move west toward Gulf states

A storm moving over Florida brought drenching rains to the region and the continued threat of gaining strength, forecasters said Tuesday.

The storm was not organized enough to be considered even a tropical depression as of Tuesday evening. It was causing rain and thunderstorms in the northern Florida peninsula.

But the storm is forecast to move west and potentially back over the waters of the Gulf of Mexico in the next days. Forecasters say conditions in the Gulf are favorable and could contribute to the storm's growth into a tropical depression if it moves over water.

On Tuesday night, the storm had a 40% chance of developing into a depression, both in the short term over the next three days and in the longer term over the next week.

Heavy rains and flash flooding threats could continue in Florida through Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm may reach the southern coast of Louisiana by Thursday, and could bring flash flooding conditions to areas of the Gulf Coast through Friday.