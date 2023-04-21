Did you know thunderstorms go through 3 stages of development

Thunderstorms go through three stages of development, the cumulus stage, the mature stage, and dissipating stage.

Cumulus Stage: This is the first stage of thunderstorm development. It begins with the formation of cumulus clouds, which are large, puffy clouds with a flat base and a rounded top. These clouds are formed when warm air rises and cools, causing moisture to condense into water droplets.

Mature Stage: During the mature stage, the thunderstorm reaches its full height and strength. The updrafts of warm air continue to feed the storm, causing it to grow and become more powerful. This is when you will see lightning, hear thunder and experience heavy rain, strong winds, and possibly hail.

Dissipating Stage: During the dissipating stage, the storm begins to weaken and lose energy. The updrafts slow down, and the rain and lightning start to decrease. The storm eventually breaks up and dissolves.

It's important to note that not all thunderstorms go through all three stages, and some storms may dissipate quickly, while others may remain in the mature stage for a more extended period. Additionally, some thunderstorms may regenerate after they dissipate, so it's essential to stay alert and aware of changing weather conditions.

