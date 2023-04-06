Have you ever seen a cloud cap? Here's what it is and how it forms

Sometimes, all the ingredients in the atmosphere are present to make big, severe thunderstorms. Yet, no storms form. Why? Well, you can blame the "cap."

In the world of weather, a "cap" refers to a layer of warm air that exists above the surface of the Earth. This layer acts as a barrier that prevents the upward movement of air and can prevent the formation of thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms require a certain amount of instability or "gas" in the atmosphere to form. This instability is created when warm, moist air rises and cools rapidly, creating the conditions necessary for thunderstorm development.

If a cap is present, however, the warm air above the surface acts as a lid, preventing the upward movement of air and inhibiting thunderstorm development.

So how is a cap broken? If enough energy is added to the atmosphere, such as through the arrival of a front or the heating of the Earth's surface by the sun. When this happens, thunderstorms may develop rapidly and become more severe as the energy previously held back by the cap is released.

