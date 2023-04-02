Here's what the difference is between a weather Watch vs Warning

CLEVELAND — What comes to mind when you hear "Watch" or "Warning?" Those words are often misunderstood. But what's the difference between a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning? Or a Tornado Watch and Tornado Warning? Here's what you need to know.

WATCH: A Watch means that the weather conditions are favorable for developing a particular weather event, such as a severe thunderstorm, tornado, or winter storm. A watch is issued when the event is possible but not yet imminent. You should be aware of the POTENTIAL for a severe weather event. This is when you stay updated on the latest weather information and make your plans to stay safe.

Warning: A warning means that the weather event is either imminent or occurring and poses a significant threat to life and property. Warnings are issued when the event is expected to happen, and people should take immediate action to protect themselves and their property. For example, if a tornado warning is issued, you should take shelter immediately in a safe location, such as a basement or interior room away from windows.

Think of it this way: When making food at home, such as tacos, you get out all the ingredients and set them on the counter. It's not yet a taco...no taco has been formed. This is like a WATCH. The ingredients are there, but the severe weather is not yet. Once the tacos are assembled, sauced up, and served piping hot, they are ready to eat! That's just like a WARNING. The storms that have formed are ready to eat anything in their way.

