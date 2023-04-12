Turn around, don't drown: What do do when flooding occurs

Flooding causes the second-highest number of weather-related deaths in the United States. Flooding can happen quickly and with minimal warning. So, it's best to be aware and prepared.

You'll usually get a heads-up when flooding could be a problem in our area. A Flash Flood Watch is issued when heavy rains are on the way and local streams and rivers are expected to rise above their banks soon.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or is imminent. This is when you need to be very careful, especially when driving. Water can rise very quickly and overwhelm you in a matter of minutes.

It takes only six inches of fast-moving water to knock you off your feet. Twelve inches of swiftly moving water can sweep your car or SUV off the road and into a nearby stream or river, and 18 inches can move larger vehicles like pickup trucks into danger.

If you get stuck in your car in flood waters, roll down your windows. Let the water in. Wait for the water to equalize inside and outside the vehicle so that it is possible to open your door. You may have to exit the car to save your life.

It's also a good idea to talk to any younger drivers in your household. Inexperience might convince them to test the waters and drive through flooded areas where water is rushing across the road. Kids playing outside near ditches and culverts need to stay on higher ground, even though a quick swim in that flooded ditch may seem fun.

The bottom line: If you come across a flooded roadway, ditch, or stream, don't risk it. Turn around, don't drown!

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter