Why does snow accumulate differently on grass than it does on pavement?

Snow tends to accumulate better on grass than pavement for several reasons.

Pavement is a good absorber of heat, and it takes a while for roads, especially those that are heavily traveled upon, to cool down than grass or other vegetation.

Roads and paved surfaces are connected to the earth’s surface, while grassy surfaces are more exposed to the cold air. So, the warmer soil beneath will be able to warm the road or pavement quicker than the grass.

We treat pavement with salt and other melting agents, which drastically cuts down on accumulation compared to grass.

Snow that falls into water will melt more quickly than snow falling onto a dry surface; grass is much better at absorbing excess water than pavement.

