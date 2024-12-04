SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell over the last week?

The last week has been very active for some communities, most notably in Lake and Ashtabula Counties, continuing into northwest Pennsylvania.

Another round of snow, including more accumulation and wind, is expected to start Wednesday evening and continue into Friday morning. New lake-effect snow warnings and winter weather advisories have already been issued.

Before that additional snow arrives, the National Weather Service in Cleveland issued final snowfall totals from the last week. These unofficial observations include the major lake-effect snowfall across the region from Thursday night, Nov. 28, until Wednesday morning, Dec. 4.

Ashtabula County:



Saybrook: 63.2’’

Geneva: 50.5’’

Monroe Center: 45.2’’

Edgewood: 42.3’’

Ashtabula: 40.0’’

South Madison: 37.8’’

Kingsville: 34.0’’

Harpersfield: 26.3’’

Trumbull: 25.0’’

Andover: 9.0’’

Orwell: 7.4’’

Cherry Valley: 4.0’’

Cuyahoga County:



Euclid: 9.0’’

Mayfield: 5.0’’

Richmond Heights: 2.6’’

Lyndhurst: 2.6’’

Pepper Pike: 1.1’’

Shaker Heights: 0.7’’

Cleveland Heights: 0.1’’

Middleburg Heights: Trace

Geauga County:



Madison: 33.0’’

S. Thompson: 22.6’’

Montville: 14.7’’

Chardon: 9.5’’

Russell Center: 3.8’’

Auburn Corners: 2.6’’

Lake County:



North Madison: 45’’

WSW North Madison: 36.1’’

Concord: 34.1’’

Mentor: 29.2”

Perry: 27.8”

Mentor-on-the-Lake: 25.3”

Willoughby: 24.0”

Waite Hill: 20.8”

Eastlake: 15.9”

Lorain County:



Elyria: Trace

Mahoning County:



Austintown: 0.9’’

Canfield: 0.7’’

Portage County:



Hiram: 2.0’’

Ravenna: 0.5’’

Richland County:



Mansfield: 0.2’’

Stark County:



Canton: 0.5’’

Summit County:



Barberton: 3.0’’

Tallmadge: 0.7’’

Portage Lakes: Trace

Trumbull County:



Cortland: 2.7’’

Newton Falls: 1.2’’

Wayne County:



Doylestown: 0.2’’

Erie County, PA:



Girard: 63.8’’

Harborcreek: 61.0’’

North East: 59.7’’

Wesleyville: 55’’

Colt Station: 54.7’’

Erie: 50.0’’

Edinboro: 38.9’’

Erie Intl Airport: 36.4

Union City: 28.2’’

